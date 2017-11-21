Mugabe Resigns

President Robert Mugabe has resigned via a letter, speaker of Zimbabwe’s parliament has said, halting the impeachment debate.

Zimbabwe’s parliament had started impeachment proceedings against Mr Mugabe.

Mr Mugabe, who has been in power since independence in 1980, was accused of allowing his wife to “usurp constitutional power” by trying to position her as his successor.

The motion to remove him was supported by Mr Mugabe’s own Zanu-PF party.

Mr Mugabe had until this moment refused to resign despite last week’s military takeover, and days of protests against his rule.

The motion for impeachment was moved and seconded at parliament, but lawmakers from both houses who had adjourned to a hotel conference centre to debate it in a joint session.

Parliament speaker Jacob Mubenda said the motion was “unprecedented in the history of post-independence Zimbabwe”.

Lawmakers took turns to give their views on the motion, to many cheers.