Jay-Z and Mary J Blige Rack Up Nominations For 49th Annual NAACP Image

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z and Mary J Blige are up for five nominations each, leading all nominees for the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards.
Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar and TDE labelmate SZA both have four nominations as well, as does Bruno Mars and Issa Rae.
Charlie Wilson, Idris Elba, and Ledisi rounded out the nods with three nominations each.
Anthony Anderson will return as host of the two-hour event, which will air on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The two-hour event will be broadcast live on TV ONE on Monday, January 15, 2018, at 9pm/8c
The following is the complete list of categories and nominees for the 49th NAACP Image Awards:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Ava DuVernay Bruno Mars
Chadwick Boseman Chance the Rapper Issa Rae JAY-Z
TELEVISION
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Ballers” (HBO) “black-ish” (ABC)
“Dear White People” (Netflix) “Insecure” (HBO)
“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC) Aziz Ansari – “Master of None” (Netflix) Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – “Friends from College” (Netflix) RonReaco Lee – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix) Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)
Loretta Devine – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC) Niecy Nash – “Claws” (TNT)
Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish ” (ABC) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ernie Hudson – “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix) Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)
John David Washington – “Ballers” (HBO) Omar Miller – “Ballers” (HBO)
Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC) Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix) Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series
“Greenleaf” (OWN) “Power” (Starz)
“Queen Sugar” (OWN) “This Is Us” (NBC)
“Underground” (WGN America)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)
Mike Colter – “Marvel’s The Defenders” (Netflix) Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us ” (NBC) Terrence Howard – “Empire” (FOX)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jurnee Smollett-Bell – “Underground” (WGN America) Kerry Washington – “Scandal” (ABC)
Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN) Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)
Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bryshere Gray – “Empire” (FOX)
Dondre Whitfield – “Queen Sugar” (OWN) Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)
Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX) Trai Byers – “Empire” (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN) Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)
Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC) Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)