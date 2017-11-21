GOVT to activate E-voucher cards by end of November

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya says the E-voucher cards might be activated on 30th November once her ministry receives funding from the ministry of finance.

Ms Siliya has since urged farmers to quickly make their K400 contributions towards the facility before 30th November as this is the only basis to have the e-voucher card activated.

She says there have been some challenges related to the facility, but has urged all district and provincial agricultural officers to run to the farmers’ aid whenever they have challenges with the facility.

Ms Siliya explains that overall, preparations have been progressive, adding that agro dealers and financial systems are already in place.

Speaking during the contract signing ceremony with China Railways Seventh Group Zambia Limited for the Agriculture Development Project (AIDP) in Kalungwishi farm block in Lunte district, the minister said the farm block is a milestone in as far as agricultural diversification in the country is concerned.

Speaking earlier, China Railways Seventh Group Zambia Limited Managing Director Li Songquan said the US$393 million project will be developed over a 3-year period.

Mr.Songquan says the farm block which will have various activities such as fisheries, forestry and tourism as well as agro-processing will create jobs for Zambians during the construction phase.