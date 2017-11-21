Government says IMS will make between $90 and $100 at the end of the 17 year-concession agreement

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba says Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) the company engaged by the Road Transport Safety Agency (RTSA) to provide advanced road traffic management solutions and services in the transport sector will make a profit of between $90 and $100 million on their $110 million investment at the end of the 17-year concession agreement.

Mr Mushimba has told Parliament that currently the RTSA raises about US$78 million per year in revenue for government.

He says with the IMS system being adopted, the agency will increase their revenue collection by $50 million per.

He says the concessionaire will be paid a fraction on the value added services they will provide which RTSA is currently not getting money on.

Mr Mushimba says IMS will provide among other solutions and services, CCTV camera on the roads, road signs, vehicle inspection centers, cross border tolling facilities, electronic number plates, high speed weigh in motion, nodes to reduce overloading and road safety enforcement equipment.