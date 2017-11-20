President Lungu says dialogue key in resolving the political deadlock in Zim

President Edgar Lungu is reported to HAVE sent first republican president Kenneth Kaunda to Harare to try to convince President Robert Mugabe to step down in a “dignified exit” after the military seized power last week.

Reuters quoting a senior government source says Dr Kaunda used the presidential jet and is already in Harare.

And President Lungu has called dialogue in resolving the political deadlock in Zimbabwe.

He says though what is happening in Zimbabwe is an internal matter, it has an effect on the entire region.

Speaking to journalists before departure for Angola to attend a SADC Troika meeting on the political crisis in Zimbabwe, President Lungu says SADC has a role to play in helping stabilize Zimbabwe to avoid after effects of any possible instability in that country.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has summoned its Members of Parliament to discuss the future of its leader, President Robert Mugabe, after a deadline for his resignation passed.

The embattled leader surprised Zimbabweans on Sunday, declaring on TV that he planned to remain as president.

Zanu-PF says it backs impeachment, and proceedings could begin as soon as Tuesday when parliament meets.

In a draft motion, seen by Reuters, the party blamed the president for what it called an “unprecedented economic tailspin”.

Me Mugabe was removed as ZANU-PF president and first secretary on Sunday by the party’s Central Committee.