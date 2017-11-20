Payment of over K8 million to ‘ghost’ university students disappoints NUPPEZ

The National Union of Private and Public Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) is disappointed to learn that the Ministry of Higher Education paid over K8 million in form of tuitions and meal allowances to no n-existing University of Zambia and Copperbelt University students.

According to the 2016 Auditor General’s report, the Ministry of Higher Education paid tuition and meal allowances to 543 supposed students who were not registered by the two universities.

NUPPEZ General Secretary Nelson Mwale says the findings are appalling.

Mr. Mwale has since called on the law enforcement agencies to move in and thoroughly investigate the matter.

He laments that the money which could have benefited deserving students who cannot afford to pay for themselves went towards ghost students.