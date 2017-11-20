Growing number of children huge opportunity for Zambia’s -UNICEF

Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama is saddened by the increase in the number of children living in poverty on the basis of gender, race, ethnic groupings, religion and disability.

Speaking during the World Children’s Day commemoration in Lusaka Mr Malama says it is unacceptable that 27 years after the adoption of the United Nation Convention on the rights of a child , 16 thousand children who are under 5 years still die from their homes.

He expressed disappointment that an estimated 20,000 children work and live on the streets.

And Acting Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus on Children who is also Mandevu Member of Parliament and Lands Minister, Jean Kapata has urged members of the PCC to understand children’s challenges, fears, and aspirations and inspire them with experience.

In a speech read on her behalf by Kaputa Member of parliament Maxus Ngonga, Ms. Kapata has stated that the caucus will should serve as a forum for strengthening the capacity OF Zambian parliamentarians on issues of children’s rights at both constituency and national level.

Speaking earlier, clerk of the national assembly Mrs. Cecilia Mbewe says the national assembly, as a legislative arm of government will continue playing an important role in ensuring that the voice of children is heard during the execution of business on the floor of the house and in constituencies.

Meanwhile UNICEF country representative Noala Skinner says the growing number of children is a huge opportunity for Zambia’s future developmental prospects.

She says with the right policies and services for Zambian children, they will be able to grow as healthy individuals, realize their potential and contribute to the development of the nation.