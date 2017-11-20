Debts owes road contractors affect the operations of RDA- Chitotela

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela says the huge debts the government owes road contractors and consultants have negatively affected the operations of the Road Development Agency.

Speaking when he inaugurated the new RDA board of directors in Lusaka, Mr. Chitotela has called on the need for close monitoring and safeguarding tax payers money at the agency, adding that government has so far spent colossal sums of money in the road sector alone.

The Minister has since urged the new RDA board of directors to implore cheaper means of running the agency and ensure there is an enhanced revenue generation base.

Mr. Chitotela has further reminded the new board to operate in line with government’s policies, and the Patriotic Front (PF) manifesto to deliver a quality road network to Zambians in an effective and efficient manner.

The new RDA board has Samuel Mukupa who has been retained chairperson, with board members comprising Charles Mushota who is the permanent secretary in the ministry of infrastructure development, Zindaba Soko who is RTSA Chief Executive Officer,Mathews Ngulube from the National Council for Construction, and Yamfwa Mukanga representing the Engineering Institute of Zambia, among others.