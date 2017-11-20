Cops Trying Find Crook Who Stole Sneaks Customized By Pharrell

(AllHipHop News) Police are seeking a bandit who made off with a pair of customized sneakers designed by Pharrell Williams.
According to the cops, an unidentified victim posted an ad on Craigslist, seeking to sell a pair of limited edition Adidas by Pharrell, which were worth at least $6,000.
The victim agreed to meet the possible purchaser at the Irvine Market liquor store on November 17.
According to the L.A. Times, an unknown individual in a white BMW pulled up, pointed a gun at the victim and made off with the valuable sneakers, which sometimes fetch up to $9,000.
Police are still looking for suspects in the robbery.