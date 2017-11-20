Boy aged 11 dies after flying quarry stone rips his stomach

An eleven year-old boy of Kazungula District has died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries after they were hit by flying stones from a stone blasting quarry at AJM/SHP quarry in Katombola area.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the quarry belongs to a retired Colonel Adam Jansen Mwandila operating in partnership with Shi-Hai-Feng, a Chinese national.

Ms Katongo explains that the incident happened yesterday 19th November, 2017 at 09 00 hours when the juveniles were passing 50 meters from the blasting point.

She says the deceased had a ripped stomach, a cut on the head and broken ribs, while the survivors aged six, four and seven years sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to Livingstone Central Hospital for treatment.

Ms Katongo states that two of the three boys were treated and discharged while one is still admitted due to serious injuries sustained.