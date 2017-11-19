Zimbabwe’s ruling party sacks Robert Mugabe as leader

Zimbabwe’s ruling party has sacked President Robert Mugabe as its leader, officials say.

Zanu-PF has appointed ex-vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been fired by Mr Mugabe two weeks ago.

The sacking of Mr Mnangagwa had prompted an extraordinary chain of events as the military intervened to block Mr Mugabe, 93, from installing his wife, Grace, in his place.

The first lady has been expelled from the party altogether.

Mr Mugabe is set to meet military leaders on Sunday and a motorcade has been seen leaving his private residence.

Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans had attended street protests on Saturday, demonstrating against the Mugabes.

Mr Mugabe is still the president of Zimbabwe, although the Zanu PF move increases the pressure on him that has been building for days.

The head of the influential War Veterans Association, Chris Mutsvangwa, told Reuters news agency that the party was also starting the process of removing Mr Mugabe as president.

BBC correspondent Andrew Harding, at the meeting, tweeted a video of people dancing after the decision to remove Mr Mugabe was taken.

He said cheering erupted as the decision was announced, although the move has yet to be formalised.

