ZCSD finally speaks out on NGOs who alleged misappropriated donor funds

Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) Executive Director Lewis Mwape says his organization is of the view that the British Council must hold EISA accountable for any financial misconduct.

Mr. Mwape says his organization is confident that the British Council is a very responsible institution which would not pursue organisations that had no funding contracts with the ZAP; one of the British Council UKAid Funded project.

Mr. Mwape says ZCSD over the past three weeks, has received numerous press queries on the alleged abuse of financial resources by some local Non-Governmental Organization; namely the Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP), Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolution and Disputes (SACCORD) and Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

He says it is also ZCSD’s considered view that, if indeed the Local organisations mentioned in various social media platforms did not account for resources received from EISA, it must be the responsibility of EISA and not British Council to report those organisations to relevant investigative wing of government.

He adds that given the funding web explained above, ZCSD cogitates that the named Zambian Civil Society organisations may be mere actors in the “Theatre of the Ghosts” and as such he is earnestly appealing to the ZAP through the British Council to disclose the extent of malpractice to avoid social media speculations and ensure that all those involved are followed by the law without any form of selectivity.