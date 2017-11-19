PeP urges Taxpayers to boycott paying taxes

The opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has appealed to all tax payers to consider an immediate boycott from payment of any type of taxes to the PF government until such a time that they receive sound assurances from the government that the taxpayers’ money will not continue to be stolen.

And the party says it is shocked with the theft of a total of about K536 million of taxpayer’s money by those entrusted to manage these public funds on behalf of the citizens of Zambia.

PeP President Sean Tembo has told QTV News that his party has just completed the task of reviewing the Report of the Auditor General on the Financial Statements of the Republic of Zambia for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2016 and that what is there is shocking.

Mr. Tembo says this blatant theft of taxpayers’ money has continued year in and year out for more than 5 years now and despite clear evidence provided by the Auditor General in the annual reports, the PF government has dismally failed to hold those responsible to account, whether by way of prosecution or by way of administrative sanctions.

He says this situation has left PeP with no option but to conclude that the elements that are stealing the taxpayers’ money are working in concert with the PF government and they are ostensibly agents of the PF government.

Mr. Tembo believes that the time is ripe for Zambians to take action so that the Patriotic Front government can know that the people are sick and tired of the taxpayer’s money being stolen, year in and year out without any efforts being made for the culprits to be brought to book.