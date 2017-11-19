​ Eminem On President Trump: “I Can’t Stand That Motherf##ker”

(AllHipHop News) Eminem dropped into the SiriusXM studios to chat with DJ Whoo Kid and Lord Sear.
During the interview, which aired today (November 18th) on Em’s Shade 45 radio station on SiriusXM, The Detroit rap star talked about a number of subjects.
Most notably, Eminem discussed the making of his latest single “Walk On Water” featuring Beyonce, in addition to his searing freestyle aimed at President Donald Trump during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
“I was and still am extremely angry. I can’t stand that mother fucker. I feel like he’s not paying attention to me,” Eminem said. “I was kind of waiting for him to say something, and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”
The rapper also discussed working with Beyonce, and how their new single “Walk On Water” came about.”First of all, Beyoncé is amazing. And, it’s been on my wishlist for a long time, but I never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her,” Eminem explained. “So, I was kinda waitin’, and then me and Paul kicked the idea around after I finished it, you know. And based off what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this, too.
The rapper said he was amazed by Beyonce’s career, because “everything she does is so perfect.”
“But, the pressures behind that to…for her to do it so perfect, you know, I felt like she could probably relate to that,” Em said.
“‘Cuz I told her, I said, ‘I never seen you make a mistake before, ever.’ Like, performance wise, everything,” the rapper revealed. “Every song she puts out, every album, it’s so calculated and precise. And everything’s always so perfect.”
