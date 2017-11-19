​ Eminem On President Trump: “I Can’t Stand That Motherf##ker”

The rapper also discussed working with Beyonce, and how their new single “Walk On Water” came about.”First of all, Beyoncé is amazing. And, it’s been on my wishlist for a long time, but I never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her,” Eminem explained. “So, I was kinda waitin’, and then me and Paul kicked the idea around after I finished it, you know. And based off what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this, too.