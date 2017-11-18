Zambia to remember road traffic accident victims

Zambia will tomorrow join the rest of the world in commemorating the world day of remembrance for road traffic accident victims.

The commemoration is expected to bring together various stakeholders to remember the loved ones who have died from road traffic crashes.

The occasion will also be devoted to recognizing the efforts of dedicated country men and women who have worked tirelessly to prevent and save lives of road crash victims with some of whom have died in the process of saving other people’s lives.

And Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says road traffic crashes continue to claim many lives in the country.

Mr. Mubanga says these preventable tragedies impact not only the victims but also their families, friends, and loved ones as well as the national economy.

He says there is need to observe this day to remember all the loved ones that have died from road accidents and the focus should be on preventing such accidents.

Mr. Mubanga adds that the commemoration will be held in Lusaka at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, while the rest of the country will join in prayer and thoughts for all those that have lost loved ones through road crashes.

He says the theme for the 2017 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic accident victims is “2020 Target: Reduce Road Fatalities and Serious Injuries by 50 percent”.

He states that road traffic crashes kill nearly 2,000 people every year in Zambia and injure or disable more.