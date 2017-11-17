Tayali disappointed with Kanganja’s quietness

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali says he’s disappointment that Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has not yet responded to his petition against his perceived incompetence.

Mr. Tayali says it has been three months now since he petitioned Mr Kanganja without receiving feedback.

He says this is an indication that Mr. Kanganja is indeed incompetent and should not be allowed to continue as Inspector General.

Meanwhile Mr. Tayali says he has been vindicated when he says the Zambia Police Service is unprofessional and incompetent after the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) ranked Zambia 112th out of 127 countries in the World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI).

World Internal Security and Police Index is a companion to the IEP’s Positive Peace Report and Index, in which it was recently noted that Botswana is one of only two countries in the world to have graduated to a high peace ranking over the past decade.