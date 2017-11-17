President Lungu called upon to hold press conference

President Edgar Lungu has been called upon to consider holding a press conference to update the nation on some of the important issues that have recently happened within the country.

Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda feels that there is a gap between the Head of State and the people who voted for him as he is not engaging them direct on some of these national matters.

Mr. Banda says it is prudent that President Lungu’s aides advices him to hold a press conference to address the nation on many national issues which include the procurement of the 50 ambulances, the construction of the Ndola Lusaka dual carriage way, the current status of Zambia’s economy in relation to an IMF bailout package among other issues.

He says the president should not be reminded that he needs to address the nation through a press conference when there are many issues that need clarity in the country.

He is furthermore advising the president not to treat those with different views as enemies of progress but embrace their ideas and suggestions.

Meanwhile, the PAC Leader is encouraging Zambian leaders to take a leaf from what is happening in Zambia that they should endeavor to serve the people who voted them in office and not put their interests first.