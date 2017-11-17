Nicki Minaj: I Feel This Year I Have Never Been Stronger, You’ll Never See Me Break Down

“I live my life knowing that I deserve these blessings because I’ve been good to people who didn’t deserve it, didn’t appreciate it, took advantage of me, stole from me, lied on me, all these things and I still never came out and spoke against people,” said the 34-year-old New York native. “I could say things that would be really detrimental, but I love my life. I feel like when you love your life, you don’t have to hit below the belt. Just keep it moving.”

Nicki continued, “I believe in my talent, I know who I am…And when you have that knowledge, you just have to kind of sit back and wait for the rest of the world to catch up. And I feel like this new album is gonna do that. It’ll make people realize, ‘Yeah, okay, Nicki’s not going anywhere. Nicki is really who she says she is.'”