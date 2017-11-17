Nicki Minaj: I Feel This Year I Have Never Been Stronger, You’ll Never See Me Break Down

(AllHipHop News) At one point this year, Nicki Minaj’s status in the rap game was in question. Remy Ma’s “Shether” diss track left music fans with open jaws, and Nicki’s response record “No Frauds” fell flat with listeners.
Add the fact that the Queens spitter’s other two 2017 singles never rose above #60 on the Hot 100 chart and she has not released a studio album in three years, it appeared the leader of the Barbz was about to get lapped by newcomer Cardi B. However, Nicki wants the world to know her run is not over.
“I feel this year I have never been stronger, I have all my super powers back. I’ve never felt this powerful, as a woman, as an emcee — I’ve never felt this invincible,” said Nicki in an interview with Paper.
She added, “I think people have thought that they were gonna witness the Nicki Minaj nervous breakdown, but you’ve never seen it and you never will.”
Minaj found her groove once again thanks to a guest feature on Yo Gotti’s Top 10 hit “Rack It Up.” The Young Money representative also received praise for her verse on “MotorSport” with Cardi and Migos.
“I live my life knowing that I deserve these blessings because I’ve been good to people who didn’t deserve it, didn’t appreciate it, took advantage of me, stole from me, lied on me, all these things and I still never came out and spoke against people,” said the 34-year-old New York native. “I could say things that would be really detrimental, but I love my life. I feel like when you love your life, you don’t have to hit below the belt. Just keep it moving.”
Nicki continued, “I believe in my talent, I know who I am…And when you have that knowledge, you just have to kind of sit back and wait for the rest of the world to catch up. And I feel like this new album is gonna do that. It’ll make people realize, ‘Yeah, okay, Nicki’s not going anywhere. Nicki is really who she says she is.'”
Her fourth studio LP could put a lot of pressure on Minaj. While she regularly proclaims to be the “Queen of Rap,” many Hip Hop followers are still waiting for the veteran to add a classic album to her impressive list of career accolades.