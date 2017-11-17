MHUNZA and DRW demands for the immediate enactment of the Mental Health Users bill

The Mental Health Users Network of Zambia (MHUNZA) and the Disability Rights Watch have demanded for the immediate enactment of the Mental Health Users bill into law following the recent ruling in their favour by the High Court nullifying Section 5 of the Mental Disorders Act.

In challenging the existence of the Mental Disorders Act, MHUNZA and its members had sought a High Court declaration that the Mental Disorders Act is unconstitutional and should be declared null and void as it discriminated against persons with mental disabilities including the involuntary confinement to a mental institution.

The Lusaka High Court in its ruling last month declared section five of the Mental Disorder Act as unconstitutional.

Speaking at a media briefing Mental Health Users Network of Zambia Board Chairperson Mulima Kasote called on the ministry of Justice to quickly ensure that the mental health bill is enacted as the judgment in its current form is binding.

And Disability Rights Watch Director Wamundila Waliuya says despite not being fully satisfied by the judgment, they will not appeal on the matters that border on the right to enjoy legal capacity for persons with disabilities because the judgment called for a thorough review of the mental disorders Act.