Lungu calls for harnessing of tourism potential

President Edgar Lungu says with the positive growth taking place in Africa, there is need to further harness the tourism potential for the sector to continue contributing to inclusive growth, structural transformation and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking in Lusaka when he officially opened the International Conference on “Promoting Sustainable Tourism, A TOOL FOR INCLUSIVE GROWTH AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT IN AFRICA”, organized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), President Lungu says this can only happen by adopting policies that strengthen inter-sectoral linkages to boost intra-regional tourism and promote peace.

He says he’s delighted that Africa has realized the vital role that tourism plays in promoting sustainable development as seen from the Africa Union’s Agenda 2063 and the tourism action plan under the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

President Lungu says Zambia has made great strides to foster unprecedented long term growth by embarking on a vigorous marketing of tourism products to help the nation tap into the Global Market share.

Speaking at the same event, Tourism Minister Charles Banda said Zambia is still enjoying the benefits of hosting the UNWTO conference co-hosted with Zimbabwe as evidenced by the increase in tourist arrivals from 914, 576 to 946,969 in 2013.

And United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary General Dr. Taleb Rifai says the tourism sector should play a role in sustainable development of countries and thus the need to embrace and promote the sector.