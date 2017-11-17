Govt to continue maintaining peace and security – Lubinda

Government has assured the international community that it will continue maintaining peace and security in the country.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says Zambia has continued to play an active role towards this cause at the United Nations, African Union, and the Southern Africa Development Community.

Mr. Lubinda says this has resulted in Zambia being elected to the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) from 2016 to 2019 and the SADC organ on politics, Defence and Security cooperation from 2017 to 2020.

Speaking at a farewell reception for outgoing US Ambassador to Zambia Eric Schultz, Mr. Lubinda says Zambia is committed to further enhancing peace and security not only in Africa, but the world at large.

He has therefore encouraged cooperating partners including the United States of America to complement government’s efforts in promoting global peace and security which is prerequisite for sustainable development.

And Mr. Lubinda has thanked US government for being very instrumental in assisting the Zambian government in its efforts to mitigate the impact of HIV and AIDS through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief where Zambia has received well above 3 billion United States since it was launched.

He has also praised Mr Schultz for his hard work and tireless efforts in enhancing relations between the two countries saying these relations blossomed under his tenure.

And outgoing United States Ambassador to Zambia Eric Schultz has praised the Zambian government for showing commitment in implementing all the programs the American government is implementing in Zambia.

And Mr. SChultz says Zambia is one of the few African countries which are close to the HIV epidemic control.