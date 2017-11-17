Coming of fourth mobile service provider to stimulate competition – ZICTA

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) says the coming of a fourth mobile network operator will stimulate further competition and improve service delivery in the industry.

ZICTA Director General Patrick Mutimushi has since called for more bidders for the fourth mobile network provider.

He says the tendering process which is still running will close on 24th November.

Mr Mutimushi tells Q-News that with a fourth mobile service provider operating in the country, there will be more room for innovation and improved service delivery.

Mr. Mutimushi states that the market is available for another service provider.