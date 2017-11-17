Chiefs should stop indiscriminate sale of land – Chief Chimbuka

Chief Chimbuka of the Bemba Speaking people in Chinsali district of Muchinga province has advised fellow traditional leaders against carelessly selling land to foreigners at the expense of their subjects.

He says traditional leaders should resist the temptation of selling land to foreigners because of the huge sums of money promised to them.

Chief Chimbuka tells QTV News that the selling of land to investors should be left to government.

The traditional leader adds that if the forefathers were very careless, they would have sold all the land, and that there would have been no chiefs.

He says chiefs should seek guidance from government when it comes to matters to do with land.