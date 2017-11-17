CESCO urges govt to provide safe, clean drinking water

Citizens Environmental and Social Concern (CESCO) says it is possible for government to provide clean and safe drinking water to Zambians if only it puts its prioritises right.

CESCO Executive Director Conwell Hakapya has told QTV News that it is a shame that the country continues to record cases of water borne diseases as a result of water contamination.

Mr. Hakapya says the provision of safe drinking water more especially in peri-urban areas is attainable.

He notes that most of the water and sanitation facilities were created for a smaller population, but that the need to expand on this infrastructure has arisen to match the growing population in urban areas.