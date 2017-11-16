ZICTA urges service providers to improve service

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has urged service providers who fall under its jurisdiction to improve service provision or risk facing the full wrath of the Law.

ZICTA Director General Patrick Mutimushi says service providers must provide services to their clients as per agreement and expectation.

Speaking during a media breakfast meeting with service providers in Lusaka were the authority shared its Strategic Plan, the New Licensing Framework and Quality of Service, Mr. Mutimushi is concerned that service provision in the country has gone down; a situation he says requires urgent attention.

He says ZICTA will start publishing names of service providers that are performing very well, as well as those performing badly.

And Mr. Mutimushi says the authority expects the company that will be granted the fourth mobile service operator license to compete on the same level with the three major mobile service providers on the market.

At the same meeting, Airtel Zambia was taken to task over the intermittent disruption to the network being experienced by customers.

Airtel Customer Experience Director Venada Mwape explained that the company is currently modernizing its network with the latest 4G technology which will improve voice quality and better data speeds.