Govt targets to reduce preventable deaths

Government through the ministry of health targets to reduce preventable deaths of new born babies from the current 24 per 1000 live births to less than 12 per 100 live births by 2021.

Speaking during the commemoration of the world prematurity day, ministry of health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says there is need therefore for health workers and players in the health sector to be conversant with the national health strategic plan and the 7th national development plan in order to achieve reduced numbers in new born deaths.

Dr Malama has also noted the need for the national health strategic plan to be domesticated at provincial, district, institutional and community levels so as to achieve the targeted goal of reducing new born births in the country.

He says the country should forget about development as it continues to record high cases of new born babies dying.

Dr Malama has noted with concern that the under five mortality rate in the country still remains high at 75 per 1000 live births while maternal mortality ratio is also high at 398 per 100, 000.

And UNICEF country representative Norena Skinner reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to helping Zambia reduce premature deaths in the country.

Ms Skinner says preventing deaths of preterm babies should now be the country’s focus as it aims to implement the sustainable development goals.

She said this in a speech read on her behalf by Dr Colletta Kibasa.