YouTuber Zoella apologises for old offensive tweets

YouTuber and blogger Zoella has apologised for a number of old tweets about gay people and “chavs”.

The posts, from 2009-2012, which have now been deleted, have been called out for “fat shaming” and being homophobic.

“Fat chav”, “skank” and “tramp” are some of the phrases she posted on her twitter account, which now has 11 million followers.

Zoella apologised on Wednesday afternoon, adding she “would never say those things now”.

The statement, posted to her Twitter account says, “I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language.

“Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!”