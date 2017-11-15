VEEP encourages Media to focus on reporting issues affecting citizens

Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has noted the need for the media in the country to focus on reporting on issues that matter to the citizens instead of politics.

And the vice president has challenged journalists in the country especially those specialized in business and financial reporting to study the 7th national development plan and inform the nation about the country’s economic plan.

In a speech read on her behalf by information and broadcasting services minister Kampamba Mulenga at the 2017 partners guide young Zambian Journalists of the year awards ceremony, Mrs. Wina says there is need for the nation to hear more success stories about men, women and youths that are positively changing the business face of villages, towns and cities in various sectors.

She says it is gratifying to note that Zambia has significantly improved by thirteen points in the latest World Bank business report ranking from 98 to 85 out of 190 countries in the world, and also ranked among the top ten reformers.

Ms Wina has since urged business journalists to work on informing the nation what the World Bank rankings means to large medium and small entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the same event, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin said journalists have a critical role to play in reporting on business and economic issues so as to help the actors in the business sector to be well informed on investment prospects in the country.

And Partners Guide Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Kays said his company puts emphasis on responsible and solution based journalism so as to give a clear picture of Zambia to both local and foreign investors.