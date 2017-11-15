Mumba Yachi deported

The Department of Immigration has deported Congolese musician Tshite Mukenge, popularly known as Mumba Yachi.

In a statement, Immigration public relations officer Namati Nshinka says Mumba was deported on Tuesday because his presence and conduct in Zambia were likely to be a danger to peace and good order.

Mr Nshinka says Mumba Yachi was deported under a warrant signed by the Home Affairs Minister as there were reasonable grounds to belive that his presence and conduct in Zambia were likely to be a danger to peace and good order.

This follows his conviction by a Lusaka Magistrates court on Monday on two counts of knowingly making a representation he knew to be false when he obtained a Zambian passport and making representation he knew to be false for purposes of obtaining a Green Zambian National Registration Card (NRC). He was fined K10,000 which he paid.

The immigration department also removed 15 Congolese in Lusaka and one Pakistani in Ndola.