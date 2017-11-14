Veteran Politician Daniel Munkombwe evacuated to south Africa

Veteran Politician Daniel Munkombwe was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has been evacuated to south Africa for specialized treatment.

Health minister dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that this follows president Edgar Lungu’s directive to evacuate the former southern province minister.

Speaking during the Patriotic Front (Pf) interactive forum, health minister dr. Chitalu Chilufya says Mr. Mukombwe’s health begun deteriorating after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Dr. Chitalu explained that the government will ensure that Mr. Mukombwe receives the best possible health care.