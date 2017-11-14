Govt has concluded US$20 million Saudi Arabia fuel deal

Energy Minister David Mabumba has disclosed that government has concluded on the 20 million dollars Saudi Arabia fuel deal.

Mr. Mabumba has expressed confidence that cheaper petroleum will start coming into Zambia by next year.

He explains that what is remaining is the Letter of credit to be done between various institutions.

Mr. Mabumba says the deal on the procurement of cheap petroleum products from Saudi Arabia, will help to lower the cost of fuel pump prices in Zambia.

Mr. Mabumba further adds that it is the intention of Government to lower prices of fuel in the country, thus the urgent need to secure cheaper sources from countries such as Saudi Arabia.