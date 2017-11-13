ZIHRM caution’s illegal human resource practitioners

The Zambia Institute of Human Resource Management (ZIHRM) has warned of stern action against those practicing human resource management illegally.

ZIHRM President Mooka Silumbu says the management will intensify inspections through collaboration with inspectors from the ministry of labour and social security in ensuring that they are brought to book.

Speaking at a media breakfast, Mr. Silumbu says council has decided to establish and launch a branch on the copperbelt to represent the institute at the local level to advance the objectives of ZIHRM.

He says this will also help the institute to provide high quality human resource management services for the benefit of member and stakeholders.

And Mr. Silumbu has expressed pleasure that the membership of the institute has continue to grow.

He says the institute recorded a 20.6 percent growth from four thousand and sixty five in 2015 to four thousand, nine hundred and three in 2016.

The ZIHRM president says the 5,000 membership organization wants all human resource practitioners to register as it is a crime to practice without a certificate.

He further disclosed that a draft bill and a cabinet memorandum have been drafted to strengthen compliance levels among members and employers and also seal enforcement loopholes in the current law regulating human resource practitioners in Zambia.