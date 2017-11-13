NCP advises UPND to go for a convention

Opposition new congress party leader pastor peter Chanda has advised united party for national development UPND to respect democratic principles and go for a convention.

Pastor Chanda says UPND should show that it respects democracy by going for a convention than attacking government all the time.

He told q-news that it appears that the current leaders in the UPND are resisting being subjected to internal elections.

Pastor Chanda says it is annoying to see the largest opposition leader talking about democracy when he has failed to respect it.