Kasama MP donates k20, 000 to musokotwane compassion mission Zambia

Kasama central member of parliament hon. Kelvin mutale sampa has donated twenty thousand kwacha (k20, 000.00) to musokotwane compassion mission zambia towards the building of a safety home for girls retrieved or at risk of child marriages in choma district and southern province.

Musokotwane compassion mission zambia (mcmz) is a nonprofit organization that fights against early child marriages in choma district of southern province.

Speaking when he officiated at the girl child shield fundraising concert on friday, organized by musokotwane compassion mission zambia to raise funds for the construction of a girls haven, mr. Sampa says early child marriages have become of high concern not only in his constituency but in the country as a whole.

He says he was compelled to become a consistent partner of musokotwane compassion mission zambia because problems currently faced by children are not selective of a child’s geographical location or tribe hence the need that people invested towards real life transforming initiatives such as mcmz.

Mr. Sampa has commended musokotwane compassion mission zambia for the strong partnership it has with traditional leaders, and the zambia police service and called on other stakeholders to consider partnering with the organization as he said he has seen the fruits of his previous donations.

The northern province based law maker has warned perpetrators of child abuse that he will champion for stiffer laws against perpetrators of violence against children and women.

Mr. Sampa further says women are partners in development not tools of abuse hence their worthy should start to be identified while they still girls.

And speaking earlier chief chikanta f the tonga speaking people in kalomo district has praised musokotwane compassion mission zambia for been consistent in its quest to curb child marriages and appealed to other youths to learn the art of consistency and servant hood if traditional leaders and government are to take them serious.

Meanwhile musokotwane compassion mission zambia executive director, genious musokotwane has observed the need to invest in rural and grassroots driven projects if early child marriages are to be combated in zambia.

He has since commended president lungu’s heart and passion to end child marriages has touched all parts of the country and it is proved by the invited guest of honor who is a northern province law maker.

Mr. Musokotwane appealed for continued and increased support from government, the corporate world and individual citizens during and after the construction of a girls haven on ending child marriages through education and sports support.