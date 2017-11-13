Kanyama urges farmers to report suspected outbreaks of army worm infestation

Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has called on farmers in the district to report suspected outbreaks of fall army worm infestation so as to fight them in readiness of 2017-2018 farming season.

Mr. Kanyama has urged the farming community to report any signs of the insects to the ministry of agriculture, district agriculture co-coordinator (DACO), the disaster management and mitigation unit (DMMU) and his office.

And Mr. Kanyama says DACO‘s and his office (DCS) has intensified the campaign to avoid panic from farmers, in case of army worm outbreak.

Mr. Kanyama has since praised the office of DACO and his staffs in siavonga district on this awareness and sensitization campaign in acquiring army worm chemicals fight.