Veep encourages local manufactures to priotise local product

Vice president Inonge wina has expressed fear that local products will continue to underperforming in both domestic and regional markets if Zambians do not put local first.

Mrs. Wina says this situation is undesirable and deterrent to aspirations of becoming a prosperous middle income country by 2030.

She says the advancements in value addition is crucial for Zambia’s economic development.

In a speech read for her behalf by commerce trade and industry Margaret Mwanakatwe, Mrs. Wina has commended ZAM for its innovative approach to dispelling long standing narratives about locally manufactured products, increasing the visibility of local producers.

She further commended the association for successfully hosting the ‘buy Zambia expo’ which brought manufactures close to consumers.

Mrs. Wina says government will continue supporting manufacturer’s efforts to enhance value addition in the country.

Mrs. Wina has further called on the need to for visible support from the biggest buyers in the domestic economy, starting from government, the mining sector and corporate firms.

Meanwhile Zambia association of manufacturers (ZAM) has awarded President Edgar Lungu as the champion for fully attending the manufactures week, and listening to their concerns.

Presenting the award, ZAM President Rosetta Chabala has enhanced calls on government to foster tax reforms if the sector is to thrive.

Mrs. Chabala has also complained of the unfavorable costs of local manufactures to settle in the multi- facility economic zones.

She says the expense of local manufactures required for them to buy land in the m-fez is so high for them to set up their plants.

The manufactures week which came to an end on Friday was attended by various stakeholders from the manufacturing industry in the country.