One person dies; two are injured in kapiri mposhi crash

One person has died in a fatal road traffic accident near kapiri glass products (KGP) along Ndola road while two passengers sustained serious injuries and are currently admitted to kapiri mposhi district hospital.

In a statement availed to q-news by police acting spokesperson Danny Mwale, the accident occurred today November 11, 2017 at around 02; 00hrs.

Mr. Mwale says the accident happened when the truck driver failed to obey rail traffic signals at a level crossing and in the process went to hit into the goods train which had the right of way.

The police commissioner says the vehicle is extensively damaged while the goods train had its front part damaged.

He has since advising road users especially those in kapiri mposhi to exercise patience as the road is completely blocked due to the accident.

Mr. Mwale says police officers are working together with Zambia railway officials to quickly address the situation.