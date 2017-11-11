Chipata first level hospital records 25 and 35 deliveries per day

Chipata first level hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Gogo has disclosed that the hospital records 25 and 35 deliveries per day.

And Dr. Gogo has further disclosed that the hospital also receives between 450 and 600 outpatient department every day.

Dr. Gogo says due to lack of bed spaces mothers who deliver in the morning are prematurely discharged to allow other patients to occupy them.

He has observed the need for more bed spaces as chipata compound has a catchment of over 450,000 people thus the emphasis.

And Dr. Gogo says has since appealed to well to come in and support the hospital by constructing more bed spaces.

The development came to light when vision ambassadors and his team donated an assortment of goods to the hospital.

Meanwhile Dr. Gogo has thanked the vision ambassador for the gesture rendered to them saying the items will help them improve the quality of health service delivery.

And Vision Ambassador Chairperson Misheck Kombe who presented a number of hospital items to the chipata first level hospital Dr. Gabriel Gogo reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting the lives of the less privileged in the country regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr. Kombe has since thanked government for working with various hospitals and health institutions to improve the health sector in the country.

He says president lungu and his leadership has demonstrated that they mean well for the country.

The items, which value over 15 thousand, included mosquito nets, curtains, beddings, bed covers and a number of assorted items.

Mr. Kombe says the donation would be a great help in this regard, and prevent malaria.