Zimbabwe renames airport after Robert Mugabe

Harare International Airport has been renamed after Zimbabwe’s current President, Robert Mugabe.

Transport Minister Joram Gumbo justified the decision on the grounds that Mr Mugabe was a “war hero” and “African icon”.

There is tension about who will succeed the man in power since 1980, with a number of key contenders removed from their posts.

Mr Mugabe, 93, says he will stand for re-election next year.

His wife Grace has been tipped to succeed him and is expected to be appointed vice-president.

When plans to rename the airport were announced in September, Zimbabwean journalist Elias Mambo suggested the president’s ego was being “massaged”.

