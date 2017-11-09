Six Zambian fishermen arrested for fishing in Zim waters

Six Zambian fishermen of Siavonga District have been arrested for straying in Zimbabwean water during their fishing expedition on Lake Kariba.

The fishermen who have since been detained will appear before a Zimbabwean court tomorrow, 10th November, 2017.

Siavonga district Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama who has confirmed the development to Q-NEWS has named the fishermen as Creatus Kamwali aged 42, Jimmy Mwanga 35, Simon Phiri 35,David Chorongwe 45,Ray Mujoni 30 and Danny Mwanza aged 52.

Mr Kanyama adds that two Zambians appeared in a Zimbabwean Court yesterday for a similar offence.

He says government is disturbed by the continued arrests of Zambians for fishing in the Zimbabwean waters.

He has noted the need for both the Zambian and Zimbabwean governments to quickly address the water boundary to avoid the continued arrests of Zambian fishermen.