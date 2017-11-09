MISA condemns harassment of Luampa MP by PF cadres

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has condemned, in the strongest terms, the action by Patriotic Front (PF) Youths in Western province who blocked Luampa UPND Member of Parliament Makozo Chikote from participating in a State Function.

In a statement, MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale says it is unfortunate that the PF youths blocked MR Chikote who was there to merely do his job of witnessing his constituency being connected to the national grid for the first time.

He says the action of the cadres constitutes a violation of Mr Chikote’s rights to freedom of expression and association which are key rights to safeguarding the country’s democracy and good governance.

Ms Mwale says MISA Zambia commends Vice President Inonge Wina for expressing concern over the act and educating the PF supporters on the rights of members of parliament who belong to opposition political parties.

She says the Vice President’s pronouncements have the ability to deter such acts in future as they have been made by the second highest office in Zambia.

Ms Mwale has urged the Vice President to extend similar advice to PF supporters in Chinsali District who have threatened a radio station called Muchinga and have since instructed it to desist from featuring opposition party supporters as it is a PF stronghold.

She states that MISA Zambia hopes that the PF leadership will get to the bottom of the matter and discipline the cadres involved to avert the creation of fear in citizens and the media as regards freedom of expression and association.