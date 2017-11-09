DR Congo eye World Cup spot

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will face Guinea in the 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualification Caf group A match at the Stade des Martyrs on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 7:30pm CAT.

The Leopards kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive with a 2-1 away win over Libya in their previous group encounter last month.

The victory saw DRC remain second in the group A standings with 10 points from five games. They are three points behind log leaders, Tunisia.

DRC, who participated in the 1974 World Cup as Zaire, are heading into their last group match knowing that their hopes are hanging by a thread.

The Central African side can still qualify with a victory over Guinea if Tunisia slip up at home against Libya on Saturday.

DRC coach Florent Ibenge is expected to look to Firmin Mubele Ndombe, who has scored crucial goals for the Leopards during their qualifying campaign.

Meanwhile, Guinea have already failed to qualify for the World Cup and they lost 4-1 to Tunisia at home in their previous group match.

As a result, the National Elephants are placed third on the group A standings with three points from five games. They are only ahead of fourth-placed Libya.

Guinea, who were hoping to making history by qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time, have recorded one win and four defeats in their group.

A victory over DRC will see the National Elephants secure a third place finish ahead of Libya.