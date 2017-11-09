Charlie Sheen denies report claiming he sexually assaulted 13-year-old Corey Haim

Actor Charlie Sheen is denying he raped late child star Corey Haim some 30 years ago on the set of “Lucas,” a claim Haim’s friend and fellow actor Dominick Brascia made in an explosive National Enquirer report.

“Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations,” a rep for Sheen told The Hollywood Reporter.

Brascia claimed to the tabloid: “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas.’ He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Haim would have been 13 during the filming of “Lucas” and Sheen would have been about 20 years old.

Brascia also alleged Haim had another sexual encounter with Sheen years later.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” Brascia told the Enquirer. “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Fox News reached out to Brascia, who confirmed the interview he gave to the Enquirer about Haim, and stood by his story.

Haim died on March 10, 2010 of diffuse alveolar damage and pneumonia. He was 38.

Haim starred in several films with fellow child star Corey Feldman when he was young, and the two were known in the industry as “The Coreys.”

A rep for Feldman told Fox News on Thursday, “Corey can only speak about his own experiences. He can only attest to events that he actually saw; anything he was told by other victims is merely hearsay. Unfortunately, some of them are not here to recount their horrors and all we can hope is that all abusers are held accountable.”

Feldman, however, wrote in his 2013 memoir “Coreyography” about the two being molested when they were kids and about a man he says molested Haim.

“Within hours of our first meeting, we found ourselves talking about ‘Lucas,’ the film he made in the summer of 1985, the role I had wanted for myself. At some point during the filming, he explained an adult male convinced him that it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was what all ‘guys do,’” Feldman wrote.

“So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers, during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized,” he added. “[That man] walks around, one of the most successful people in the entertainment industry, still making money hand over fist.”

In an interview with Moviefone in 2011, Feldman said, “Well I have to be completely honest and say, I’m not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen. I don’t make it my goal to ever talk badly in the press, we’re all in it together, that’s the way I look at it, but Charlie in particular, especially the way that he’s affected other people that I know — point blank, Charlie and Corey started their careers pretty much together, and Corey fought for his entire life to recover from those early experiences and to get his life together.”

Sheen admitted on the “Today” show to Matt Laurer in November 2015 that he was HIV positive after the National Enquirer exposed him.

During the interview, Sheen contended that he never knowingly exposed any of his sexual partners to the virus. However, his ex-fiancée Scottine Ross, better known as Brett Rossi, sued the star saying he had unprotected sex with her before disclosing he had the illness.

FOX NEWS