Aguero considers Man City exit

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said he could leave the club when his contract ends in 2019 to play for his boyhood team Independiente in Argentina.

The Argentina international arrived at City in 2011 from La Liga side Atletico Madrid, having started his professional career with the Buenos Aires-based club at the age of 15.

During his six years at the Etihad Stadium, the 29-year-old has been prolific in front of goal and recently surpassed Eric Brook’s tally of 177 goals to become the club’s record scorer.

“It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and – I don’t know where I read it – but they said, ‘They just spoiled Independiente’s dream’,” Aguero told reporters.

“But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019. I have an option to extend one more year with City, where it’s the priority but it’s always an option.”

Aguero is currently on international duty as Argentina prepare for friendly games against Russia on Saturday and Nigeria three days later.