A pathologist dispatched to Kabompo to conduct postmortem on a man killed by police

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has dispatched a pathologist to Kabompo district in North Western province to conduct a postmortem on the body of Mathews Kanjindo who is alleged to have been killed by Police officers in President Edgar Lungu advance party during his recent visit to the district.

Responding to a question by Kabompo West Member of Parliament Ambrose Lufuma who wanted know whether government is aware of the sudden death of Kanjindo, Mr Kampyongo says the pathologist will determine whether indeed the deceased was beaten by Police officers and sustained a broken spine, neck and arm as alleged by the area MP.

He says the accordingly to Police information, the deceased was found dead outside his sister’s house around 06:00 hours on 4th November, 2017 near the venue of the PF provincial conference.

Mr Kampyongo says Police officers did not suspect any foul play and did not object to the family’s intention to bury the body of the deceased without postmortem.