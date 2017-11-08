PF has not intentions to amend constitution to give Lungu third term

The ruling Patriotic Front says contrary to claims by some political parties, it has no intentions whatsoever to amend the Republican Constitution to facilitate a third term for President Edgar Lungu.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has told QTV News that the party has not considered amending the constitution.

Mr. Chanda states that the party does not enjoy 100 percent representation in parliament to manipulate the House.

He however, says that the ruling party on the other hand cannot dictate to Parliament what goes to the House and what does not, saying it is a privilege of parliamentarians to change the law where they see it fit.

Mr. Chanda says NAREP Leader Elias Chipimo should know that the ConCourt is yet to give its position on the eligibility of President Lungu’s chance to stand in 2021.

He is however confident that the Head of State will be the PF candidate in 2021.