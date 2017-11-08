Lusaka pregnant woman killed by hubby

A 33 year old pregnant woman of old Kanyama compound in Lusaka has been killed by her husband after a marital dispute.

The deceased who was identified as Rosemary Nyambe of unknown house number in Lusaka’s old Kanyama compound sustained a cut on the lower left eye and a bruised back.

Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale has told QTV News in a statement that an iron bar is alleged to have been used in the act.

Mr. Mwale says this occurred on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at around 19:00 hours in old Kanyama compound.

He explains that the victim is believed to have been four months pregnant at the time of her death.

Mr. Mwale says the body is laying in University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary awaiting postmortem while the suspect identified as Boas Mukanzu is on the run and police have since launched a man hunt.