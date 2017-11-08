Keith Mukata found with a case to answer

The Lusaka High Court has found Chilanga UPND Member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his co accused Charmain Musonda with a case to answer in a murder charge.

This is in a matter in which the duo is charged for the murder of Namakabwa Kwenda, who was a security guard at Mukata’s law firm.

High Court Judge Susan Wanjelani says the state has presented enough evidence to warrant the suspects to be placed on their defence.

Delivering a ruling this morning before a fully packed courtroom, Judge Wanjelesani said she had carefully considered the submissions by both counsels.

Mr. Mukata is being represented by lawyers Eric Silwamba who told Judge Wanjelani that the accused will remain silent but will bring other persons to testify.

Judge Wanjelani has since adjourned the matter to November 14th for commencement of defence by the accused persons.

The accused remain in custody.