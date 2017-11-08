Japanese firm embarks on projects to provide clean water in rural Zambia

A Japanese firm, Yamaha Motors Company Limited has embarked on projects to provide access to clean water in rural parts of Zambia.

Yamaha Motors has so far installed one solar powered mini-water purification plant using bio-filtration mechanism in Mangango area in Kaoma District, Western Province at a cost of over US$200, 000.

The project, which is being implemented in conjunction with Village Water Zambia, will provide over 8, 000 liters of clean and purified water to the people in the area.

Yamaha Motors Company Limited, Clean Water Project Group Manager, Ryosuke Nishijima, says the initial project in Mangango is in operation to the benefit of many people in the area.

Mr. Nishijima says his company wants to continue working with government and other stakeholders in order to roll out the community water project to many rural parts of Zambia.

He said this in Tokyo, when he and his team briefed Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan, Ndiyoi Mutiti on the project.

Mr. Nishijima says according to his company’s assessment the project can easily be extended to districts in Western,Luapula, Lusaka, Southern and Eastern provinces.

Mr. Nishijima says his company has a deliberate policy to buy some of the parts in Zambia for the installation of the mini-water purification plants as way of empowering local entrepreneurs.

He has however disclosed that his company urged the community in Mangango to charge a minimal fee for the access of the purified water.

And Mrs. Mutiti has thanked the Japanese government for supporting the mini-water purification project through the Japanese Embassy in Zambia.

She says the project is a huge milestone because the provision of clean water has been a challenge especially in the rural parts of Zambia.

Mrs. Mutiti has encouraged Yamaha to quickly expand their project to most parts of Zambia so that many people can begin to access clean water.

She says she will engage relevant ministries to identify areas where the subsequent project should be implemented as soon as possible.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Embassy of the Republic of Zambian, Tokyo, Japan Press Secretary Yotamu Mugara.