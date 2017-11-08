CSPR in Eastern Province welcomes suspension of illegal gold mining

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) in Eastern Province has welcomed government’s decision to suspend illegal Gold mining in Vubwi, Petauke and Nyimba districts.

CSPR provincial Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma says the decision by government is in the best interest of the people of Eastern province and should be supported.

Mr Nkhoma tells QFM News via telephone that his organization has noted with concern that the current illegal mining of Gold is led by foreigners mostly from the neighboring Tanzania leaving the local people as mere agents of illegal mining.

He says the suspension of illegal Gold mining will enable the government to mobilize established companies that will run the Gold mines in the best interest of the local communities, while adhering to environmental laws prescribed the Zambia Environment Management Agency (ZEMA).

He adds that this will also enable government collect appropriate taxes and mineral royalties from Gold mining companies which can be channeled to poverty reduction programs.

Mr. Nkhoma states that illegal Gold mining has adverse effect on the environment and if left unchecked can be hazardous to the lives of the local people especially where dangerous methods of mining are used such as the use mercury which has been reported in Vubwi.